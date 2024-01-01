ARO | ARO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ARO Quick Project Information
Aroon is a protocol designed for creating and trading a variety of financial instruments on a completely decentralized network.You can find more information about ARO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ARO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ARO (ARO) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ARO
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ARO or access MEXC ARO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ARO to gain higher income. Trade ARO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenARO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply100,000,000,000