AptoPad is the best decentralised launchpad on the Aptos Network. With Aptos building the safest and most scalable Layer 1 blockchain for the million users, AptoPad is engineered from the ground up to empower Aptos project owners, by offering a strategized token launch experience with customised launch model, time period, accepted token types and auction algorithms. AptoPad only succeeds if our launchpad projects succeed.You can find more information about Aptopad history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenAPD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAPD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000