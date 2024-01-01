APCG | APCG Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
APCG Quick Project Information
AllPay Coin Platform will provide the incomparable payment service with a customized process and cost. It will substitute the existing roles of intermediary participants with the smart contracts and cryptocurrency payments that occur structurally in the existing payment system.You can find more information about APCG history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
APCG Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold APCG (APCG) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade APCG
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy APCG or access MEXC APCG and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on APCG to gain higher income. Trade APCG futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAPCG
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAPCG
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000