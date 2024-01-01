You can find more information about ANTT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Antara Raiders & Royals is a groundbreaking transmedia project that marries the rich tapestry of Arabian legends with cutting-edge blockchain technology. It reimagines the epic tale of Antara Ibn Shaddad, an ancient Arabian hero, for today's audience. The project's ecosystem comprises a blockchain build and battler game similar to Clash of Clans, an NFT collection, and the first major Hollywood $45m budget movie part funded by NFTs. This innovative approach not only breathes new life into a beloved story but also pioneers a new frontier in entertainment. By leveraging blockchain technology, Antara invites participants to own a piece of the story. It offers immersive experiences that engage audiences in a dynamic and interactive way, extending beyond the traditional screen.