Antara Raiders & Royals is a groundbreaking transmedia project that marries the rich tapestry of Arabian legends with cutting-edge blockchain technology. It reimagines the epic tale of Antara Ibn Shaddad, an ancient Arabian hero, for today's audience.
The project's ecosystem comprises a blockchain build and battler game similar to Clash of Clans, an NFT collection, and the first major Hollywood $45m budget movie part funded by NFTs. This innovative approach not only breathes new life into a beloved story but also pioneers a new frontier in entertainment.
By leveraging blockchain technology, Antara invites participants to own a piece of the story. It offers immersive experiences that engage audiences in a dynamic and interactive way, extending beyond the traditional screen.
English name of the tokenANTT
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenANTT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply120,000,000