Kingdom of ANTs (KOA) is a next-gen, gamified DeFi platform. It offers a fast, simple, hassle-free & low-cost experience for degens, gamers & NFT collectors. KOA’s mission is to make DeFi more accessible using an AI-powered tech stack for sustainable yields & personalised user journeys. The project is building the next paradigm of community-led financial services for everyone. It is a high-yield DeFi + GameFi for ant-loving degens, gamers, & NFT collectors. Building on Solana for max speed + accessibility at the lowest costs. Have fun playing, staking, & earning!You can find more information about Kingdom of Ants history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenANTC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenANTC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000