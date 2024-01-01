You can find more information about Kingdom of Ants history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Kingdom of ANTs (KOA) is a next-gen, gamified DeFi platform. It offers a fast, simple, hassle-free & low-cost experience for degens, gamers & NFT collectors. KOA’s mission is to make DeFi more accessible using an AI-powered tech stack for sustainable yields & personalised user journeys. The project is building the next paradigm of community-led financial services for everyone. It is a high-yield DeFi + GameFi for ant-loving degens, gamers, & NFT collectors. Building on Solana for max speed + accessibility at the lowest costs. Have fun playing, staking, & earning!