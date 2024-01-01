mexc
Kingdom of Ants Quick Project Information

Kingdom of ANTs (KOA) is a next-gen, gamified DeFi platform. It offers a fast, simple, hassle-free & low-cost experience for degens, gamers & NFT collectors. KOA’s mission is to make DeFi more accessible using an AI-powered tech stack for sustainable yields & personalised user journeys. The project is building the next paradigm of community-led financial services for everyone. It is a high-yield DeFi + GameFi for ant-loving degens, gamers, & NFT collectors. Building on Solana for max speed + accessibility at the lowest costs. Have fun playing, staking, & earning!
You can find more information about Kingdom of Ants history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

ANTC Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Kingdom of Ants (ANTC) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ANTC on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Kingdom of Ants or access MEXC ANTC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Kingdom of Ants to gain higher income. Trade ANTC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenANTC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenANTC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
