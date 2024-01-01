ANIMAL ARMY | ANIMAL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ANIMAL ARMY Quick Project Information
Animal Army is destined to reach every corner of the earth, and will be a symbol for so much. It is proof of the true power of meme magic, thanks to the power of anonymous communities and meme enthusiasts. It's time to take power back, and show the world the true power of the Animal Army.You can find more information about ANIMAL ARMY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ANIMAL Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ANIMAL ARMY (ANIMAL) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ANIMAL
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ANIMAL ARMY or access MEXC ANIMAL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ANIMAL ARMY to gain higher income. Trade ANIMAL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenANIMAL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenANIMAL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000