mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

ANDR | ANDR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

ANDR Quick Project Information

Andromeda is an all on-chain and multi-chain suite of products, tools, and utilities enabled by a decentralized Operating System we call aOS, or Andromeda Operating System. aOS is where Web3 starts.
You can find more information about ANDR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

ANDR Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ANDR (ANDR) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ANDR on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ANDR or access MEXC ANDR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ANDR to gain higher income. Trade ANDR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenANDR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenANDR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
ANDR Price CalculatorHow to buy ANDR

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM