ArchLoot | ALT0 Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ArchLoot Quick Project Information
ArchLoot is a UGC P2E game that attempts to change the whole gamefi dynamics with its exceptional gameplay and unique infrastructure behind NFT assets. Basically a player assemble his/her own avatar with different parts (NFTs with a diversity of rarity, stats, looks and skills), then start the adventure.You can find more information about ArchLoot history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ALT0 Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenALT0
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenALT0
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000