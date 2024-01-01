You can find more information about Algebra history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Algebra is a Protocol allowing projects to implement the Concentrated Liquidity tech, along with other groundbreaking features. Already integrated into QuickSwap, StellaSwap, Zyberswap, SpiritSwap, THENA, Camelot and more DEXs on different chains, Algebra helps them acquire higher volume & raise the capital efficiency.