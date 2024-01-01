mexc
ALEX Lab | ALEX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

ALEX Lab Quick Project Information

At ALEX, we build DeFi primitives targeting developers looking to build ecosystem on Bitcoin, enabled by Stacks. As such, we focus on trading, lending and borrowing of crypto assets with Bitcoin as the settlement layer and Stacks as the smart contract layer. At the core of this focus is the automated market making ("AMM") protocol, which allows users to exchange one crypto asset with another trustlessly. Launched in January 2022, we are the biggest DeFi on Bitcoin, bringing your Bitcoin to life.
You can find more information about ALEX Lab history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

ALEX Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ALEX Lab (ALEX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ALEX on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ALEX Lab or access MEXC ALEX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ALEX Lab to gain higher income. Trade ALEX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenALEX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenALEX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
