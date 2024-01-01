ALEX Lab | ALEX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ALEX Lab Quick Project Information
At ALEX, we build DeFi primitives targeting developers looking to build ecosystem on Bitcoin, enabled by Stacks. As such, we focus on trading, lending and borrowing of crypto assets with Bitcoin as the settlement layer and Stacks as the smart contract layer. At the core of this focus is the automated market making ("AMM") protocol, which allows users to exchange one crypto asset with another trustlessly. Launched in January 2022, we are the biggest DeFi on Bitcoin, bringing your Bitcoin to life.You can find more information about ALEX Lab history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ALEX Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenALEX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenALEX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000