AIWLD | AIWLD Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AIWLD Quick Project Information
By combining the decentralized, tamper-proof characteristics of blockchain technology with the data processing capabilities and intelligent decision-making of artificial intelligence (AI), it provides authenticity, enhanced functionality and automation.You can find more information about AIWLD history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AIWLD Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AIWLD (AIWLD) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AIWLD
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy AIWLD or access MEXC AIWLD and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AIWLD to gain higher income. Trade AIWLD futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAIWLD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAIWLD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply43,000,000