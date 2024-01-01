AIVPN | AIVPN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AIVPN Quick Project Information
AIVPN is web development of the ultimate free automated trading robot with sniping and pre-sale capabilities.You can find more information about AIVPN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AIVPN Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AIVPN (AIVPN) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AIVPN
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy AIVPN or access MEXC AIVPN and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AIVPN to gain higher income. Trade AIVPN futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAIVPN
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenAIVPN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply789,654,321,000,000,000