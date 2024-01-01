AiRight | AIRI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AiRight Quick Project Information
AiRight is an all-in-one platform powered by AI, helping creators make stunning AI-generated artwork and NFTs while protecting their ideas with on-chain copyright. The main focus is on keeping AI creations safe and respected through copyrights.You can find more information about AiRight history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AIRI Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenAIRI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAIRI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,860,000,000