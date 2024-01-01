You can find more information about AI Pepe King history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

2024 = AI + PEPE = AIPEPE. AI PEPE KING aims to be the largest AI Meme Community on Polygon (Matic) & CKB (RGB++). Received investment from Wagmi, Chain With at a valuation of $10 Million to develop AI Customer Servive (trained on ChatGPT) & AIPEPE Dream Lottery. Revenue of these two products will be used to Buyback & Burn $AIPEPE.