AIPANDORA | AIPANDORA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AIPANDORA Quick Project Information
AIpandora Network combines DeepL’s Ethereum development experience with Pandora Labs’ innovation in the ERC-404 standard to deliver blockchain solutions with layer-1 speed and scalability.You can find more information about AIPANDORA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AIPANDORA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AIPANDORA (AIPANDORA) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AIPANDORA
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy AIPANDORA or access MEXC AIPANDORA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AIPANDORA to gain higher income. Trade AIPANDORA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAIPANDORA
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenAIPANDORA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,000,000