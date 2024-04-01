END OF DARKNESS | AINVDIA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
END OF DARKNESS Quick Project Information
END OF DARKNES is a devoted zombie battle game that reflects personal self-confidence in the game platform, where survival skills are developed by developing strategy. You can have NFT collections and convert your points to AINVDIA.You can find more information about END OF DARKNESS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AINVDIA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold END OF DARKNESS (AINVDIA) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AINVDIA
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy END OF DARKNESS or access MEXC AINVDIA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on END OF DARKNESS to gain higher income. Trade AINVDIA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAINVDIA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000