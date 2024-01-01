AINU | AINU Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AINU Quick Project Information
You can find more information about AINU history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AINU Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AINU (AINU) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AINU
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy AINU or access MEXC AINU and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AINU to gain higher income. Trade AINU futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAINU
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply420,069,000,000