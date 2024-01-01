Register Now

AINS revolutionizes web3 with specialized .ai domains for AI in crypto, offering permanent ownership without renewal fees. Its seamless DApp integration, innovative 'Records' feature bridging web2 and web3, and a zero-fee marketplace enhance user experience.

English name of the token AINS

Withdrawal Status Available

Chinese name of the token AINS

Deposit Status Cannot be deposited

Issue Time --

Trading status Tradable

