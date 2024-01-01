Ains domains | AINS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AINS revolutionizes web3 with specialized .ai domains for AI in crypto, offering permanent ownership without renewal fees. Its seamless DApp integration, innovative 'Records' feature bridging web2 and web3, and a zero-fee marketplace enhance user experience.You can find more information about Ains domains history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenAINS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAINS
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000