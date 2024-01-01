You can find more information about AIGPT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The AIGPT project aims to provide users with an innovative, fun, and intelligent way of creating, allowing anyone to use artificial intelligence to generate personalized emoticons and images, and convert them into unique NFT tokens. Inspired by the "Pepe Project", AIGPT will combine advanced natural language processing technology and image generation technology to create a brand new digital art experience for users.