AICoin | AICOIN1 Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AICoin Quick Project Information
AICoin is a blockchain-based project that focuses on the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. AICoin's ecosystem includes a range of products and services, including AICoin Chat, AICoin Wallet, AICoinNFT, AICoin Exchange, and AICoinDAO, among others. Our ultimate goal is to create a more decentralized, transparent, and efficient world by bringing the benefits of AI and crypto to everyone.You can find more information about AICoin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AICOIN1 Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AICoin (AICOIN1) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AICOIN1
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy AICoin or access MEXC AICOIN1 and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AICoin to gain higher income. Trade AICOIN1 futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAICOIN1
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply3,250,000,000