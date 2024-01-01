mexc
Ai Coinova Quick Project Information

Coinova (AICN) is more than just a cryptocurrency; it's a blockchain ecosystem built on a foundation of decentralization, security, and innovation. At Coinova, our core values revolve around empowering users with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies.
You can find more information about Ai Coinova history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

AICN Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Ai Coinova (AICN) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AICN on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Ai Coinova or access MEXC AICN and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Ai Coinova to gain higher income. Trade AICN futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAICN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAICN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply20,000,000
