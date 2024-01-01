AICM | AICM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AICM Quick Project Information
The Everything App & AI Chain Matrix.You can find more information about AICM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AICM Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AICM (AICM) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AICM
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy AICM or access MEXC AICM and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AICM to gain higher income. Trade AICM futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAICM
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply99,999,999,999