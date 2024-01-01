AiDoge | AI2 Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AiDoge Quick Project Information
The AiDoge platform provides an AI-driven meme generation experience for users, adapting to the ever-changing crypto world. It employs advanced AI technology to create relevant memes based on user-provided text prompts. Key aspects include the AI-powered meme generator, text-based prompts, and $AI tokens for purchasing credits.You can find more information about AiDoge history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AI2 Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenAI2
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAI2
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000,000