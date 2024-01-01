mexc
AGII Quick Project Information

AGII It's a AI Tool Generator for web3. The $AGII token powers the AGII platform. All payments for AGII products and services are made using the AGII token. AGII supports secure crypto payment processing methods as well as traditional payment channels such as credit cards, debit cards. This ensures safe and reliable transactions for users and businesses alike and a broader access.
You can find more information about AGII history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

AGII Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AGII (AGII) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop!
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AGII to gain higher income. Trade AGII futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAGII
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAGII
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000
