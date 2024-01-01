You can find more information about AGII history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

AGII It's a AI Tool Generator for web3. The $AGII token powers the AGII platform. All payments for AGII products and services are made using the AGII token. AGII supports secure crypto payment processing methods as well as traditional payment channels such as credit cards, debit cards. This ensures safe and reliable transactions for users and businesses alike and a broader access.