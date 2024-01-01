Anchored Coins EUR | AEUR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Anchored Coins EUR Quick Project Information
Anchored Coins EUR (AEUR) is a 1:1 EUR-backed stablecoin issued by Anchored Coins, a member of a Swiss self regulatory organization. AEUR is available on Ethereum and BNB Chain with planned support for an increasing number of blockchains.You can find more information about Anchored Coins EUR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AEUR Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Anchored Coins EUR (AEUR) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AEUR
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Anchored Coins EUR or access MEXC AEUR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Anchored Coins EUR to gain higher income. Trade AEUR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAEUR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply