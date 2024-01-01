ADAX | ADAX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ADAX Quick Project Information
ADAX is an automated liquidity protocol facilitating trades within the Cardano ecosystem in a completely decentralized and non-custodial way.You can find more information about ADAX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ADAX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ADAX (ADAX) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ADAX
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ADAX or access MEXC ADAX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ADAX to gain higher income. Trade ADAX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenADAX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenADAX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000