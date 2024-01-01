AAI | AAI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AAI Quick Project Information
AutoAir AI: Your All-in-One Crypto Companion! Elevate your crypto experience with cutting-edge technology, seamless management, and strategic insights. From airdrop hunting to wallet management, including our FlashStrike feature for lightning-fast sniping and the AutoAir AI Terminal for comprehensive crypto command centre functionalities, AutoAir AI simplifies every aspect of your journey. Say goodbye to FOMO and hello to endless possibilities in the crypto universe with AutoAir AI.You can find more information about AAI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AAI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AAI (AAI) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AAI
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy AAI or access MEXC AAI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AAI to gain higher income. Trade AAI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAAI
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenAAI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000