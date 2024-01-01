You can find more information about A4M history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

AlienForm (A4M) is an innovative, decentralized utility-token project that stands at the forefront of transparency, community-led governance, honesty and accountability. With a steadfast commitment to these principles, AlienForm aims to build trust and credibility within the crypto space. This is achieved through a combination of measures, including the use of multi-signature (multi-sig) wallets and the regular publication of monthly financial reports.