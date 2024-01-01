1MIL | 1MIL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
1MIL Quick Project Information
1MlnNFTs.com is a smart contract based web3 platform on Ethereum blockchain with 1000x1000 pixels grid. Each pixel is an ERC-721 NFT token with its location. Users will have an opportunity to buy, sell, rent, and paint them to create any picture with any link inside.You can find more information about 1MIL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
1MIL Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold 1MIL (1MIL) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade 1MIL
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy 1MIL or access MEXC 1MIL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on 1MIL to gain higher income. Trade 1MIL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the token1MIL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token1MIL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000