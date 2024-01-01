MicroCreditToken | 1MCT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MicroCreditToken (MCT) Platform aims to incorporate the Blockchain technology within the microfinance operation which is based on pure social cause and social investors will choose to contribute for a social cause. Practices of Happytalism will be spreading all over the world while alleviating all forms of poverty by this means. MCT (MicroCreditToken) Blockchain Project is run by MCT Crypto Asset and Technology GmbH, licensed in Switzerland, where TISVA is a shareholder.You can find more information about MicroCreditToken history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the token1MCT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token1MCT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000