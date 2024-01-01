You can find more information about MicroCreditToken history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

MicroCreditToken (MCT) Platform aims to incorporate the Blockchain technology within the microfinance operation which is based on pure social cause and social investors will choose to contribute for a social cause. Practices of Happytalism will be spreading all over the world while alleviating all forms of poverty by this means. MCT (MicroCreditToken) Blockchain Project is run by MCT Crypto Asset and Technology GmbH, licensed in Switzerland, where TISVA is a shareholder.