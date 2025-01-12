Zoopia Price (ZOOA)
The live price of Zoopia (ZOOA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ZOOA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zoopia Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.34 USD
- Zoopia price change within the day is +0.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Zoopia to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zoopia to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zoopia to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zoopia to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.30%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-21.54%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+65.31%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Zoopia: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.30%
+2.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zoopia is an innovative platform dedicated to Bitcoin ecosystem staking, providing a secure, efficient, and captivating staking service for cryptocurrency holders. Our vision is to create a vibrant digital zoo where users stake their BRC20 tokens, earning stable and substantial returns while participating in an automatic compounding process. Key Features - Non-Custodial Staking - BRC20/ARC20 Support - Auto-Compounding - Diverse Staking Options - Community Governance
