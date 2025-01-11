Ziv4 Labs Price (ZIV4)
The live price of Ziv4 Labs (ZIV4) today is 0.00249993 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.95K USD. ZIV4 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ziv4 Labs Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 87.88K USD
- Ziv4 Labs price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.58M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZIV4 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZIV4 price information.
During today, the price change of Ziv4 Labs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ziv4 Labs to USD was $ -0.0023463373.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ziv4 Labs to USD was $ -0.0023483299.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ziv4 Labs to USD was $ -0.044294108216572194.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0023463373
|-93.85%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0023483299
|-93.93%
|90 Days
|$ -0.044294108216572194
|-94.65%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ziv4 Labs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-92.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ZIV4 Token is financial base of the Ziv4 Super App. Ziv4 Super App includes algo-trade, asset tracking, manuel trade terminals and moreover focus on News Trade.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ZIV4 to AUD
A$0.0040498866
|1 ZIV4 to GBP
￡0.0020249433
|1 ZIV4 to EUR
€0.0024249321
|1 ZIV4 to USD
$0.00249993
|1 ZIV4 to MYR
RM0.0112246857
|1 ZIV4 to TRY
₺0.0885475206
|1 ZIV4 to JPY
¥0.3941639631
|1 ZIV4 to RUB
₽0.2540678859
|1 ZIV4 to INR
₹0.2154689667
|1 ZIV4 to IDR
Rp40.9824524592
|1 ZIV4 to PHP
₱0.14749587
|1 ZIV4 to EGP
￡E.0.1263214629
|1 ZIV4 to BRL
R$0.0152995716
|1 ZIV4 to CAD
C$0.0035998992
|1 ZIV4 to BDT
৳0.3049414614
|1 ZIV4 to NGN
₦3.8758414734
|1 ZIV4 to UAH
₴0.1056970404
|1 ZIV4 to VES
Bs0.13249629
|1 ZIV4 to PKR
Rs0.6961555071
|1 ZIV4 to KZT
₸1.319213061
|1 ZIV4 to THB
฿0.0866975724
|1 ZIV4 to TWD
NT$0.0827726823
|1 ZIV4 to CHF
Fr0.0022749363
|1 ZIV4 to HKD
HK$0.0194494554
|1 ZIV4 to MAD
.د.م0.0250992972