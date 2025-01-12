ZeLoop Eco Reward Price (ERW)
The live price of ZeLoop Eco Reward (ERW) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ERW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZeLoop Eco Reward Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 23.48K USD
- ZeLoop Eco Reward price change within the day is +0.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ERW to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ERW price information.
During today, the price change of ZeLoop Eco Reward to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZeLoop Eco Reward to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZeLoop Eco Reward to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZeLoop Eco Reward to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.39%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.39%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-45.21%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ZeLoop Eco Reward: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.14%
+0.39%
-0.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ZeLoop mobile Application motivates and guides consumers on waste collection, fighting plastic littering and rewards them using a crypto currency the Eco Reward ERW and prizes, building a community of everyday heroes sharing tips, achievement and experience. ZeLoop is also a platform than can host other eco-friendly applications for an ecosystem giving value to pro-environmental behaviors, providing continuity to all stakeholders applying sustainable practices towards a circular economy
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ERW to AUD
A$--
|1 ERW to GBP
￡--
|1 ERW to EUR
€--
|1 ERW to USD
$--
|1 ERW to MYR
RM--
|1 ERW to TRY
₺--
|1 ERW to JPY
¥--
|1 ERW to RUB
₽--
|1 ERW to INR
₹--
|1 ERW to IDR
Rp--
|1 ERW to PHP
₱--
|1 ERW to EGP
￡E.--
|1 ERW to BRL
R$--
|1 ERW to CAD
C$--
|1 ERW to BDT
৳--
|1 ERW to NGN
₦--
|1 ERW to UAH
₴--
|1 ERW to VES
Bs--
|1 ERW to PKR
Rs--
|1 ERW to KZT
₸--
|1 ERW to THB
฿--
|1 ERW to TWD
NT$--
|1 ERW to CHF
Fr--
|1 ERW to HKD
HK$--
|1 ERW to MAD
.د.م--