Zefi Price (ZTK)
The live price of Zefi (ZTK) today is 0.04920648 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 39.38M USD. ZTK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zefi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 16.55K USD
- Zefi price change within the day is -0.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 800.00M USD
During today, the price change of Zefi to USD was $ -0.00042802340558499.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zefi to USD was $ +0.0039030481.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zefi to USD was $ +0.0161266857.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zefi to USD was $ +0.01677971278871059.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00042802340558499
|-0.86%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0039030481
|+7.93%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0161266857
|+32.77%
|90 Days
|$ +0.01677971278871059
|+51.75%
Discover the latest price analysis of Zefi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.14%
-0.86%
+0.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zefi Lending is an innovative platform designed to provide users with on-chain collateralized lending services. By leveraging blockchain technology and deploying on a high-performance Layer 2 solution, Zefi Lending aims to enhance financial efficiency and accessibility for users in the DeFi ecosystem. The primary purpose of Zefi Lending is to empower users by enabling them to utilize their cryptocurrency assets effectively. Zefi Lending operates on a user-friendly interface that simplifies the borrowing and lending process. Key functionalities include: 1. Collateralized Loans: Users can deposit their cryptocurrencies as collateral to secure loans, enabling them to access liquidity without selling their assets. 2. Interest Earning: Users who deposit tokens into the platform can earn competitive interest rates, providing a passive income stream. 3. High Performance: By deploying on a high-performance L2 solution, Zefi Lending ensures faster transactions and lower fees, enhancing the overall user experience. Zefi Lending offers significant utility for both individual users and the broader DeFi ecosystem: 1，Enhanced Liquidity: Users can access funds while retaining ownership of their assets, facilitating better cash flow. 2，Passive Income Generation: The ability to earn interest on deposits makes it an attractive option for users looking to maximize their crypto holdings. 3，Decentralized Finance Accessibility: Zefi Lending democratizes access to financial services, providing tools traditionally available only through centralized institutions.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
