What is Zefi (ZTK)

Zefi Lending is an innovative platform designed to provide users with on-chain collateralized lending services. By leveraging blockchain technology and deploying on a high-performance Layer 2 solution, Zefi Lending aims to enhance financial efficiency and accessibility for users in the DeFi ecosystem. The primary purpose of Zefi Lending is to empower users by enabling them to utilize their cryptocurrency assets effectively. Zefi Lending operates on a user-friendly interface that simplifies the borrowing and lending process. Key functionalities include: 1. Collateralized Loans: Users can deposit their cryptocurrencies as collateral to secure loans, enabling them to access liquidity without selling their assets. 2. Interest Earning: Users who deposit tokens into the platform can earn competitive interest rates, providing a passive income stream. 3. High Performance: By deploying on a high-performance L2 solution, Zefi Lending ensures faster transactions and lower fees, enhancing the overall user experience. Zefi Lending offers significant utility for both individual users and the broader DeFi ecosystem: 1，Enhanced Liquidity: Users can access funds while retaining ownership of their assets, facilitating better cash flow. 2，Passive Income Generation: The ability to earn interest on deposits makes it an attractive option for users looking to maximize their crypto holdings. 3，Decentralized Finance Accessibility: Zefi Lending democratizes access to financial services, providing tools traditionally available only through centralized institutions.

Zefi (ZTK) Resource Whitepaper Official Website