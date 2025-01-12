Zeepin Price (ZPT)
The live price of Zeepin (ZPT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 53.59K USD. ZPT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zeepin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 217.70 USD
- Zeepin price change within the day is -3.70%
- It has a circulating supply of 500.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZPT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZPT price information.
During today, the price change of Zeepin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zeepin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zeepin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zeepin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.70%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-10.57%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-11.28%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Zeepin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-3.70%
+6.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zeepin, the distributed creative economy, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. In the Zeepin community, any organization or individual will have a reliable digital identity and ability to turn innovative resources into digital assets that are protected and can be shared on the blockchain to reduce risks in investment trade and improve creation efficiency. Zeepin is committed to becoming the world's leading blockchain-based innovation, transaction, and investment platforms for the creative industry.
