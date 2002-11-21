What is ZambesiGold (ZGD)

Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets. This thriving business is backed by real gold, real people and real mining operations combined with real value. The team is headed by the CEO, Koos Van Straaten, arguably the best turn around mining specialist in Africa with 40 years of personal mining experience supported by an extremely competent team of mining experts. Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token's value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase. The Zambesi Token, just like real gold is perfectly divisible, with historic and inherent value projected for the future. Similar to gold, the immutability of blockchain and the implementation of smart contracts ensure your ownership securely and transparently. The Zambesi Gold standard is a monetary system backed by the value of physical gold.

