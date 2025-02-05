What is Zada (ZADA)

ZADA births a whole new ecosystem giving its investors the chance to build an entire portfolio of new coins and tokens from one buy. Being the first of it’s kind a Hybrid Portfolio Builder that rewards its holders in a multitude of ways by simplifying the investing process and building a strong and varied portfolio. ZADA makes investing easy. Researching projects, developers, tokenomics is a time-consuming task which holds no guarantee with your investment in cryptocurrency. ZADA resolves these issues in the most efficient manner by giving a token and eco system that automatically does this on your behalf. With the Hybrid Portfolio Builder ZADA is able to take reflections to heights yet to be seen in the crypto space providing an innovative approach to how we reward our holders. HPB Insures that every Zada holder receives an enhanced 10% Cardano reflection and by holding Zada for 7 days HPB’s true potential is realized with The Last Man Standing Wallet. The ecosystem reaches it’s apex with The Chain function.

