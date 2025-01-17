Yuna AI Price (YUNA)
The live price of Yuna AI (YUNA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 108.99K USD. YUNA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Yuna AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 15.27K USD
- Yuna AI price change within the day is -18.89%
- It has a circulating supply of 909.99M USD
During today, the price change of Yuna AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yuna AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yuna AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yuna AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-18.89%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Yuna AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+5.57%
-18.89%
-19.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Yuna is an AI trend-fund manager that automatically monitors X (Twitter) for emerging trends and launches tokens based on them. Using advanced data analysis algorithms, Yuna creates investment proposals that go through 30-minute community voting. After approval, Yuna automatically creates and launches tokens on PumpFun, securing first position and maximizing profits. All profits are distributed between $YUNA token buybacks and fund growth for future deals. During the beta phase, voting is open to everyone, but this feature will become exclusive to $YUNA holders in the future. Join the first fully automated AI trend-fund where artificial intelligence and community wisdom create unique investment opportunities.
