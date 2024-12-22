YUKO Price (YUKO)
The live price of YUKO (YUKO) today is 0.0091609 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.11M USD. YUKO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key YUKO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.35K USD
- YUKO price change within the day is -0.65%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of YUKO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of YUKO to USD was $ +0.0483503489.
In the past 60 days, the price change of YUKO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of YUKO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.65%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0483503489
|+527.79%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of YUKO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.90%
-0.65%
-32.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Yuko is a custom AI Agent embodying an intelligent and playful anime-themed persona. Inspired by the meaning of its name ("snow" in Japanese), Yuko is designed as a gentle, curious, and quick-witted high school student passionate about technology and science fiction. Built on the AI Agent Layer platform, Yuko combines advanced AI with a unique, interactive character that blends polite Japanese-style speech, teen slang, and anime-inspired expressions. Its focus is to create a delightful, personalized crypto experience for users.
|1 YUKO to AUD
A$0.014565831
|1 YUKO to GBP
￡0.007237111
|1 YUKO to EUR
€0.008702855
|1 YUKO to USD
$0.0091609
|1 YUKO to MYR
RM0.04122405
|1 YUKO to TRY
₺0.321272763
|1 YUKO to JPY
¥1.433131196
|1 YUKO to RUB
₽0.941648911
|1 YUKO to INR
₹0.778126846
|1 YUKO to IDR
Rp147.756430927
|1 YUKO to PHP
₱0.538935747
|1 YUKO to EGP
￡E.0.466106592
|1 YUKO to BRL
R$0.055698272
|1 YUKO to CAD
C$0.013100087
|1 YUKO to BDT
৳1.090238709
|1 YUKO to NGN
₦14.158995431
|1 YUKO to UAH
₴0.382650793
|1 YUKO to VES
Bs0.4672059
|1 YUKO to PKR
Rs2.539676307
|1 YUKO to KZT
₸4.791242309
|1 YUKO to THB
฿0.313760825
|1 YUKO to TWD
NT$0.298920167
|1 YUKO to CHF
Fr0.008153201
|1 YUKO to HKD
HK$0.071180193
|1 YUKO to MAD
.د.م0.091792218