$1.48
$1.48
-11.30%(1D)

Price of Youves YOU Governance (YOU) Today

The live price of Youves YOU Governance (YOU) today is 1.48 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.96M USD. YOU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Youves YOU Governance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 201.06 USD
- Youves YOU Governance price change within the day is -11.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.03M USD

Youves YOU Governance (YOU) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Youves YOU Governance to USD was $ -0.18936401834059.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Youves YOU Governance to USD was $ +0.3228575600.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Youves YOU Governance to USD was $ +1.6996544960.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Youves YOU Governance to USD was $ +0.8159671617099795.

Periodเปลี่ยน (USD)เปลี่ยน (%)
Today$ -0.18936401834059-11.35%
30 Days$ +0.3228575600+21.81%
60 Days$ +1.6996544960+114.84%
90 Days$ +0.8159671617099795+122.88%

Youves YOU Governance (YOU) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Youves YOU Governance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.48
$ 1.48

$ 1.67
$ 1.67

$ 6.2
$ 6.2

+0.16%

-11.35%

-15.59%

Youves YOU Governance (YOU) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 5.96M
$ 5.96M

$ 201.06
$ 201.06

4.03M
4.03M

What is Youves YOU Governance (YOU)

Youves is a decentralised, non-custodial and self-governed platform for the creation and management of synthetic assets. Minters of synthetic assets earn a passive income in YOU, the governance token on youves. Find youves' landing page here: https://youves.com/ YOU tokens are the governance token of youves. YOU holders have voting rights and the possibility to stake YOU tokens and receive their share of the platform profits.

Youves YOU Governance (YOU) Resource

Official Website

YOU to Local Currencies

1 YOU to AUD
A$2.3532
1 YOU to GBP
1.1692
1 YOU to EUR
1.406
1 YOU to USD
$1.48
1 YOU to MYR
RM6.66
1 YOU to TRY
51.9036
1 YOU to JPY
¥231.5312
1 YOU to RUB
152.1292
1 YOU to INR
125.7112
1 YOU to IDR
Rp23,870.9644
1 YOU to PHP
87.0684
1 YOU to EGP
￡E.75.3024
1 YOU to BRL
R$8.9984
1 YOU to CAD
C$2.1164
1 YOU to BDT
176.1348
1 YOU to NGN
2,287.4732
1 YOU to UAH
61.8196
1 YOU to VES
Bs75.48
1 YOU to PKR
Rs410.3004
1 YOU to KZT
774.0548
1 YOU to THB
฿50.69
1 YOU to TWD
NT$48.2924
1 YOU to CHF
Fr1.3172
1 YOU to HKD
HK$11.4996
1 YOU to MAD
.د.م14.8296