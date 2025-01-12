YieldBlox Price (YBX)
The live price of YieldBlox (YBX) today is 0.576473 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. YBX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key YieldBlox Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 137.62 USD
- YieldBlox price change within the day is +6.17%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of YieldBlox to USD was $ +0.03349077.
In the past 30 days, the price change of YieldBlox to USD was $ +0.0348892989.
In the past 60 days, the price change of YieldBlox to USD was $ +0.7610017767.
In the past 90 days, the price change of YieldBlox to USD was $ +0.1875468278574397.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.03349077
|+6.17%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0348892989
|+6.05%
|60 Days
|$ +0.7610017767
|+132.01%
|90 Days
|$ +0.1875468278574397
|+48.22%
Discover the latest price analysis of YieldBlox: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.32%
+6.17%
+5.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
YieldBlox is the first DeFi protocol built on Stellar. YieldBlox is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol for lending and FX forwards built on Stellar using Stellar Turrets. The protocol has functions for lending, borrowing, margin accounts, FX forwards, and staking. Users carry out all protocol functions using YieldBlox's smart contracts.
