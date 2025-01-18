YFIONE Price (YFO)
The live price of YFIONE (YFO) today is 1.93 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. YFO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key YFIONE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.04K USD
- YFIONE price change within the day is +1.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of YFIONE to USD was $ +0.03585272.
In the past 30 days, the price change of YFIONE to USD was $ -0.2072038350.
In the past 60 days, the price change of YFIONE to USD was $ +0.1548276880.
In the past 90 days, the price change of YFIONE to USD was $ -0.8758008712213454.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.03585272
|+1.90%
|30 Days
|$ -0.2072038350
|-10.73%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1548276880
|+8.02%
|90 Days
|$ -0.8758008712213454
|-31.21%
Discover the latest price analysis of YFIONE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
+1.90%
+14.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Yearn Finance One (YFiONE) is a high yield #Defi farm that allows you to #Stake,#Farm, #swap and #Earn. Bringing real value to yield farming.
