YENTEN Price (YTN)
The live price of YENTEN (YTN) today is 0.00220725 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. YTN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key YENTEN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 16.24 USD
- YENTEN price change within the day is +0.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of YENTEN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of YENTEN to USD was $ +0.0000371985.
In the past 60 days, the price change of YENTEN to USD was $ -0.0004702437.
In the past 90 days, the price change of YENTEN to USD was $ +0.0006759191610656936.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.16%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000371985
|+1.69%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004702437
|-21.30%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0006759191610656936
|+44.14%
Discover the latest price analysis of YENTEN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.18%
+0.16%
-3.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Yenten is a cryptocurrency of the cpu, by the cpu, for the cpu. No ASIC. ASIC is for girls and kids.
