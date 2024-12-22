Yellow Duckies Price (DUCKIES)
The live price of Yellow Duckies (DUCKIES) today is 0.00347426 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 172.18K USD. DUCKIES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Yellow Duckies Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 16.82 USD
- Yellow Duckies price change within the day is +0.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 49.56M USD
During today, the price change of Yellow Duckies to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yellow Duckies to USD was $ +0.0003693850.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yellow Duckies to USD was $ -0.0009305867.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yellow Duckies to USD was $ -0.000526423928832634.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.09%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003693850
|+10.63%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0009305867
|-26.78%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000526423928832634
|-13.15%
Discover the latest price analysis of Yellow Duckies: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+0.09%
-22.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Duckies is a canary network of Yellow, which solves the problem of genuinely decentralized trading by allowing participants to swap assets across different exchanges without having to rely on block creation. This brings all parties, exchanges, blockchains, and trading firms together, creating a network of brokerages and allowing for a more efficient trading infrastructure.
