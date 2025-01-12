Yeet The Yeti Price (YEET)
The live price of Yeet The Yeti (YEET) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 10.03K USD. YEET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Yeet The Yeti Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 60.14 USD
- Yeet The Yeti price change within the day is +1.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 900.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the YEET to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YEET price information.
During today, the price change of Yeet The Yeti to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yeet The Yeti to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yeet The Yeti to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yeet The Yeti to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-92.61%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Yeet The Yeti: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.31%
-11.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
YEET is the coolest meme coin to hit the AVAX blockchain, designed to bring the community together for big gains, great vibes, and a snowstorm of fun. It’s more than just a token; it’s a movement for those who thrive on humor, energy, and the power of collective momentum. In the world of YEET, we don’t just move—we send it full force. The Yeti isn’t here to tiptoe through crypto—it’s here to charge forward, carving a unique space in the AVAX ecosystem where the community leads the way. If you’re ready for bold moves and bigger laughs, YEET is your ride.
