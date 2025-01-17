Xetra AI Price (XETRA)
The live price of Xetra AI (XETRA) today is 0.02770826 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.77M USD. XETRA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Xetra AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 214.65K USD
- Xetra AI price change within the day is -24.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
During today, the price change of Xetra AI to USD was $ -0.00877886261294209.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Xetra AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Xetra AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Xetra AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00877886261294209
|-24.06%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
XETRA AI: The AI-Powered Blockchain Development Platform XETRA AI empowers creators to transform ideas into profitable decentralized applications through advanced artificial intelligence. Our platform revolutionizes blockchain development by enabling anyone to create sophisticated dApps through natural language descriptions, while providing robust monetization opportunities through our integrated marketplace. Development Capabilities - Intuitive natural language processing for app creation - Comprehensive application generation system - Multi-chain deployment architecture (ETH, SOL, Base) - Advanced AI-driven development tools - Automated testing and optimization Application Ecosystem - Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Applications - Blockchain Games and Entertainment - Social Platforms and Communities - Analytics and Tracking Tools - Custom Business Solutions Monetization Framework - Integrated marketplace for application distribution - Flexible pricing models for creators - Direct revenue from application usage - Built-in token-based reward system - Community-driven discovery system
