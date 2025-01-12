XenBitcoin Price (XBTC)
The live price of XenBitcoin (XBTC) today is 0.02253826 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key XenBitcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 65.86 USD
- XenBitcoin price change within the day is +6.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the XBTC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XBTC price information.
During today, the price change of XenBitcoin to USD was $ +0.00130449.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XenBitcoin to USD was $ -0.0100907125.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XenBitcoin to USD was $ -0.0082341752.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XenBitcoin to USD was $ -0.007255422099120897.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00130449
|+6.14%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0100907125
|-44.77%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0082341752
|-36.53%
|90 Days
|$ -0.007255422099120897
|-24.35%
Discover the latest price analysis of XenBitcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.41%
+6.14%
-3.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Sovereign grade censorship resistant money isn’t expensive. It’s priceless. Xen₿itcoin (XBTC) is the hardest form of money ever invented by humanity. More of what you want. None of what you don’t. What makes your project unique? Xen₿itcoin is beautifully designed to be a medium of exchange to facilitate the movement of economic energy across space and time while every other store of value asset dilutes to infinity. It’s crypto imbued with a freedom based first principles approach to sound money. All value derived from XBTC comes from being credibly enforced by a maximum supply of only 10.5 million monetary units. Finite supply in a digital form for an inflating world. History of your project. Xen₿itcoin was initially launched on Pulsechain. It was then launched on both the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain blockchains. What’s next for your project? Increase awareness of the project across multiple blockchains to both the XEN and Bitcoin communities to which our project synergises well with their core tenets. What can your token be used for? A medium of exchange and ultimately a store of value without the fear of dilution.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XBTC to AUD
A$0.0365119812
|1 XBTC to GBP
￡0.0182559906
|1 XBTC to EUR
€0.0218621122
|1 XBTC to USD
$0.02253826
|1 XBTC to MYR
RM0.1011967874
|1 XBTC to TRY
₺0.797854404
|1 XBTC to JPY
¥3.5536074542
|1 XBTC to RUB
₽2.2905633638
|1 XBTC to INR
₹1.9421218642
|1 XBTC to IDR
Rp369.4796130144
|1 XBTC to PHP
₱1.32975734
|1 XBTC to EGP
￡E.1.13818213
|1 XBTC to BRL
R$0.1379341512
|1 XBTC to CAD
C$0.0324550944
|1 XBTC to BDT
৳2.7616129978
|1 XBTC to NGN
₦35.1062699238
|1 XBTC to UAH
₴0.9571999022
|1 XBTC to VES
Bs1.19452778
|1 XBTC to PKR
Rs6.3044020872
|1 XBTC to KZT
₸11.9502362172
|1 XBTC to THB
฿0.7816268568
|1 XBTC to TWD
NT$0.7462417886
|1 XBTC to CHF
Fr0.0205098166
|1 XBTC to HKD
HK$0.1753476628
|1 XBTC to MAD
.د.م0.2274110434