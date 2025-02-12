What is Xave Coin (XVC)

Our vision is to bring artists closer to their fans in a unique environment that identifies them and allows them to express themselves. Where they can exhibit, make profits and exploit their art to the maximum; a place that inspires not only the creativity of the artists, but also that of the fans, so that together, they give life to a unique experience and are part of this new digital universe (metaverse). XAVE Coin is a digital currency oriented to the world of music, designed for the exchange of products, goods, services, and for the capitalization of individuals, groups or companies. XAVE Coin aims to Tokenize various commercial and business projects globally, based on technology, music and the artists that are part of it. Also, it seeks to solve several of the economic and financial challenges that the record industry and show business are currently facing.

Xave Coin (XVC) Resource Whitepaper Official Website