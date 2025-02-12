What is Xahau (XAH)

Xahau is a smart contract sidechain to the XRPL ecosystem, introducing "Hooks" to enable smart contract functionality on the XRPL. These Hooks are small pieces of code that live in Xahau accounts and check transactions against specified rules that Hooks set. This makes it possible for transactions to be executed safely and automatically. Xahau XRP (XAH) is the currency of the network. It is a utility token to purchase network services. Like the XRPL, transactions on Xahau incur a fee or reserve that is charged in Xahau XRP to protect the Ledger against spam and bloat. In Xahau, transaction fees are calculated dynamically based on how complicated Hook transactions are. This is because smart contract transactions require more computing power than regular XRPL transactions. The native token, XAH, acts as "network gas" when executing smart contracts, providing the necessary computational resources to ensure smooth contract execution. Xahau's governance is managed through the Genesis Hook Governance Game, a decentralized mechanism overseeing the emission and management of Xahau XRP (XAH), rewarding active network participants, and ensuring a sustainable ecosystem. Xahau (XAH) extends the XRPL ecosystem's functionalities by integrating smart contract capabilities through Hooks, offering a platform for developers to build and interact with smart contracts while maintaining the security and efficiency inherent to the XRPL.

Xahau (XAH) Resource Whitepaper Official Website