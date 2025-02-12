X7DAO Price (X7DAO)
The live price of X7DAO (X7DAO) today is 0.00102569 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. X7DAO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key X7DAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 303.32 USD
- X7DAO price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of X7DAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of X7DAO to USD was $ -0.0004059495.
In the past 60 days, the price change of X7DAO to USD was $ -0.0006612418.
In the past 90 days, the price change of X7DAO to USD was $ -0.001161207363050338.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004059495
|-39.57%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006612418
|-64.46%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001161207363050338
|-53.09%
Discover the latest price analysis of X7DAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+22.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
X7 is designed to address the needs of four major quadrants within decentralized finance. The symbiotic nature of each segment in the X7 Finance ecosystem provides fluid insurance for lenders and mutual funding for all other market participants. X7DAO is the governance token of the X7 ecosystem. Holders of X7DAO tokens will be able to vote on fee rates, loan terms, funding terms, tradable token tax terms, distribution of capital flows and any additional settings on and off chain. This includes the establishment of committees and other foundational efforts off chain.
